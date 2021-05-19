Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Up 13.3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 124,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

