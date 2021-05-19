Grand City Properties’ (GYC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €21.96 ($25.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.96. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.