Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Enviva Partners by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 523.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

