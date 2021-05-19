Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $406.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

