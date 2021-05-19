Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $72.71 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

