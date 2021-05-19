Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.13. 9,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

