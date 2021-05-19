Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,223. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

