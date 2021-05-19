Grandview Asset Management LLC Invests $51,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.6% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after buying an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NYSE AME traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.31. 5,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,194. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $122.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.