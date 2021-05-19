Grandview Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.75.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,761 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.77. 6,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.26. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $378.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.