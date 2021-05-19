Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $755.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.