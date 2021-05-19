Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,126,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,150 shares of company stock valued at $22,476,449. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

