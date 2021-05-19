Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waitr by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waitr by 52.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.