Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $34.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,350. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $32.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $934,450. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

