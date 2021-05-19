Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $513,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $333.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.