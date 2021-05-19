Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.