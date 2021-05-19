Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $268.34 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

