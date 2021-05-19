Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,805 shares of company stock worth $3,857,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

