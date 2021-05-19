Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

GEF traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.83. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Greif has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

