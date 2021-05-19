Gridcoin Market Cap Reaches $4.93 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $14,578.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.