Grin Trading Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $32.89 million and $13.91 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,543.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.37 or 0.07220763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $824.52 or 0.02085072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00564509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00179878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.54 or 0.00623455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00483530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.61 or 0.00433964 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 73,534,980 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.