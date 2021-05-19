Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $531.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.66 million to $572.10 million. Grubhub reported sales of $459.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Grubhub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

In other Grubhub news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,378 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRUB traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

