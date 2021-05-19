GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $301,000 in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

