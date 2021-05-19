GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $344,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.