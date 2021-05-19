GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $651,000 Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 134,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $25,874,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CX. Barclays boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.