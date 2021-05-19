GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

PINS stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 776,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,554,089.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

