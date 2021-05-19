GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

GT Biopharma stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 406,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,822. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $235,000.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

