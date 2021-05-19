Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $84.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $82.80 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $366.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.13 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

