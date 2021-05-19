Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.70 Million

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $84.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $82.80 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $366.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $525.13 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $115.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.