Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Guess’ reported earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.