Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. 1,439,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,720. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

