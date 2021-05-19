Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of GPORQ stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

