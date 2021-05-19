GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.48 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, GXChain has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $54.48 million and $13.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001860 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,244,792 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

