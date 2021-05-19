Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,303.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,984.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

