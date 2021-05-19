Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $173.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

