Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,965 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

