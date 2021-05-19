Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

