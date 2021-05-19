Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.44.

