Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $106.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.29 million and the highest is $106.50 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $129.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $427.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $427.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $437.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.37. 90,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,046. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

