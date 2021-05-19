Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €165.44 ($194.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNR1 shares. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

HNR1 traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €145.80 ($171.53). The stock had a trading volume of 106,898 shares. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €153.82 and a 200-day moving average of €142.79.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

