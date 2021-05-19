HAPI (HAPI) Price Hits $71.45 on Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $3.45 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.45 or 0.00181390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00055150 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

