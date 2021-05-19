Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as high as $50.93 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 39861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 598.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 556.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 161,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 137,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $2,916,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 126.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 208,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 371,829 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

