Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.23. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HSC stock remained flat at $$22.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 747,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

