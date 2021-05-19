Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.

HSC remained flat at $$22.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 747,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. Harsco has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

