Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.820-0.960 EPS.
HSC remained flat at $$22.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 747,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,684. Harsco has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
