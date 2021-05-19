Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.80

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 147.80 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Hays shares last traded at GBX 165.70 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,977,655 shares trading hands.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.29 ($1.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 162.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.09.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

