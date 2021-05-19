HC Wainwright Increases First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $23.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

