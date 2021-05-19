HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of HCI opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

