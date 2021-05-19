Head-To-Head Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fulton Financial pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 2.17 $7.86 million N/A N/A Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.73 $226.34 million $1.39 12.58

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.67% 6.03% 0.59% Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.35%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Old Point Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County; a loan production office in Richmond, Virginia; and a mortgage loan origination office in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.