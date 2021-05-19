Head-To-Head Contrast: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

27.0% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $60.47 million 2.01 $14.33 million $2.38 9.39 TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 4.24 $92.07 million $3.00 15.50

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65% TriCo Bancshares 20.03% 7.19% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CB Financial Services and TriCo Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.51%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.65%. Given CB Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats CB Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and twenty-one branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as two loan production offices in Fayette and Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. It operates 66 traditional branches, 7 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

