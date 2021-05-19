Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 16,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,053. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

