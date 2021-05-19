Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

HL opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

