HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.80 Million

Analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce $442.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.90 million and the lowest is $436.00 million. HEICO posted sales of $468.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 48,683 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.94. 319,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

